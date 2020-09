VOICE COMMAND: US drivers can now use Amazon Alexa to pay at the pump at Exxon and Mobil fuel stations

Drivers can now use Alexa to pay for their fuel using just a voice command at any of more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the US.

The feature can be used with “any Alexa-enabled, on-the-go device that connects to the Alexa app, such as Echo Auto, Echo Buds, and a variety of third-party products with Alexa Built-in,” Amazon says.

“The feature will also work in vehicles with Alexa, as well as through just the Alexa app on Android and Apple phones.”