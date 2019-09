Apple Pay has added the country of Georgia to the list of nations where the mobile payments service is available.

Four Geogian banks are supporting Apple Pay at launch: Bank of Georgia (Mastercard debit and credit cards, Visa debit and credit cards), TBC Bank (Mastercard debit and credit cards, Visa debit and credit cards, Electron cards), VTB Bank (Mastercard debit and credit cards, Visa debit and credit cards) and Liberty Bank (Mastercard debit and credit cards, Visa debit and credit cards).