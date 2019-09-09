Android 10 to make it easier for Google Pay users to switch between cards

A new feature due to be added to Android 10 will make it possible for Google Pay users to quickly access details of all their stored payment cards from their lockscreen — and then easily select from the list the card they wish to use for their next transaction.

‘Quick wallet access’ will let users “quickly access your credit cards stored in Google Pay, boarding passes, and emergency info through the Power menu,” Google says.

Users will be able to enable the functionality via a ‘Show cards and passes’ option in the Gesture settings menu, XDA Developers reports.

“Once enabled, this feature will let you switch between the cards stored in your Google Pay wallet by pressing and holding the power button then swiping left and right,” the report explains.

When selected, “the power menu shifts to the bottom and the card carousel will be shown above them”.

An animation published by 9to5 Google shows how the feature is expected to work.