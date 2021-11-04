Apple Pay goes live in Azerbaijan, Colombia and Costa Rica

GONE LIVE: Apple Pay is now supporting payments cards issued by a number of banks in Colombia

Apple Pay has rolled out in Azerbaijan, Colombia and Costa Rica with support for cards issued by Bank Respublika, Unibank, ABB and Kapital Bank in Azerbaijan, Bancolombia and Nu Colombia digital bank in Colombia, and Banco de Costa Rica, Banco Promerica, BAC Credomatic and Scotiabank in Costa Rica.

Apple Pay has confirmed that the service is now live in all three territories and has added Bancolombia, Nu Colombia, Banco de Costa Rica, Banco Promerica de Costa Rica, BAC Credomatic de Costa Rica and Scotiabank de Costa Rica to the list of banks and payment cards it supports.

Apple Pay has yet to confirm which Azerbaijani banks it supports at launch, but Bank Respublika, Unibank, ABB and Kapital Bank have all announced that the service is now available to their customers in Azerbaijan.

Apple Pay launched in Bahrain in October.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

