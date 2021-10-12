Apple Pay goes live in Bahrain

CONTACTLESS PAYMENT: ila is one of three banks in Bahrain to make Apple Pay available to its customers

Apple Pay has rolled out in Bahrain with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) and ila digital bank.

Apple Pay has not yet added the three to the list of banks and payment cards it supports, but NBB, BBK and ila have all announced that the service is now available to their customers.

The rollout in Bahrain follows Apple Pay’s launch in Qatar in August with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by QNB and Dukhan Bank.

Apple Pay published a support page revealing that it is preparing to launch in Chile earlier this month.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

