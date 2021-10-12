French fashion house uses NFC to link garments to unique digital NFT assets

TAP & OWN: Each garment has an NFC tag that enables purchasers to redeem an original digital artwork

French fashion house AZ Factory has added NFC tags to a range of T-shirts in its Love Bring Love collection that enable purchasers to redeem an original digital artwork by tapping the tag embedded in their garment’s label.

The NFC tag in each of the limited edition T-shirts links to a non-fungible token (NFT) — a unique digital asset that uses blockchain technology to verify the authenticity and ownership of an item, in this case an original drawing by the late Israeli designer and company co-founder Alber Elbaz.

In addition the tag will allow purchasers to “enter Alber Elbaz’s ‘Alber & Amigos’ world” to access content, including product information, brand news, updates and “a space for playful personal expression” — a customer experience also made available to owners of “most AZ Factory garments” via NFC tags.

Attendees at AZ Factory’s recent Love Brings Love fashion show during Paris Fashion Week were also able to redeem NFTs of digital-only fashion designs including shoes and accessories by scanning a collector’s book produced for the event.

