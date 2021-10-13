US PPE provider authenticates face masks with NFC

CHIP AND TRACK: Buyers can authenticate their PPE via the NFC chip and Aegle’s track and trace platform

Consumers purchasing face masks manufactured by US-based personal protective equipment (PPE) provider Aegle will be able to verify the authenticity of their purchase via an NFC chip.

It has added an NFC chip to the packaging of its National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-certified N95 respirator that lets users access the company’s authentication platform with a tap of their smartphone

“Aegle uses proprietary authentication and traceability technology to prevent counterfeiting, guarantee testing performance and ensure supply-chain security,” the company explains.

“Every box has an embedded NFC (near field communication) [chip] providing consumers with peace of mind.”

Aegle has added NFC authentication to its product because of “the abundance of counterfeit masks on the market”, the company’s Andy Moy adds.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources