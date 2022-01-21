Mumbai lets passengers link digital health pass to mobile bus tickets

COVID-19: Mumbai commuters can now verify they are fully vaccinated via their digital bus ticket

Passengers using bus services in the Indian city of Mumbai will now be able to automatically verify that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to travel when they present their digital bus ticket on their smartphone.

Transport services provider Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) has enabled bus users to link mobile tickets purchased on its Chalo transit app to a digital version of their universal pass that proves they comply with current travel regulations by having received a full cycle of Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the city and to ensure the contactless transactions in buses plying in Mumbai, the BEST is linking [the] Chalo mobile app for ticketing with the universal pass,” BEST’s Manoj Varade told the Times of India.

“So, when a passenger opts for a ticket through the app, it will be linked to the universal pass and the same will be verified by the ticketing machine held by the conductor.

“Such passengers will not have to carry a physical universal pass.”

The Government of Maharashtra state made it compulsory for public transport users in Mumbai to carry proof that they have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine when travelling on local buses and trains and launched the universal pass system in August 2021.

