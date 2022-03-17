Apple Pay goes live in Argentina and Peru

Apple Pay has launched in Argentina and Peru with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by six banks in Argentina and five in Peru.

Apple Pay has confirmed the service is now live in both countries and has added BBVA Peru, Banco de Crédito del Perú, Banco Internacional del Perú, RappiBank Peru, Scotiabank Peru in Peru, and Banco de Galicia, Banco Patagonia, Banco Macro, BBVA Argentina, Brubank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Argentina to the list of banks and payment cards it supports.

Apple Pay’s Latin American website revealed that the payments service would be rolling out in both Argentina and Peru “soon” in January.

NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

