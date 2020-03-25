Mastercard: 29 countries have now agreed to raise their contactless payment limit

A total of 29 countries across Europe and central Asia have now agreed to increase their contactless payment transaction limit, Mastercard has revealed.
The countries are Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, UK and Uzbekistan.
Details of both the old and new transaction limits in each country are available in the table below:
|Country
|Currency
|Current limit
|New limit
|Increase
|Albania
|LEK
|2,000
|4,500
|125%
|Armenia
|AMD
|12,100
|20,000
|65%
|Belarus
|BYN
|20
|100
|400%
|Bulgaria
|BGN
|50
|100
|100%
|Croatia
|HRK
|100
|350
|250%
|Cyprus
|EUR
|20
|50
|150%
|Estonia
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Georgia
|GEL
|45
|100
|122%
|Germany
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Greece
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Hungary
|HUF
|5,000
|15,000
|200%
|Ireland
|EUR
|30
|50
|67%
|Kazakhstan
|KZT
|5,000
|20,000
|300%
|Kosovo
|EUR
|15
|40
|167%
|Kyrgyzstan
|KGS
|1,525
|2,500
|64%
|Latvia
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Lithuania
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Luxembourg
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Malta
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|N.Macedonia
|MKD
|750
|2,000
|167%
|Netherlands
|EUR
|25
|50
|100%
|Poland
|PLN
|50
|100
|100%
|Portugal
|EUR
|20
|50
|150%
|Spain
|EUR
|20
|50
|150%
|Sweden
|SEK
|200
|400
|100%
|Tajikistan
|TJS
|140
|200
|43%
|Turkey
|TRY
|120
|250
|108%
|UK
|GBP
|30
|45
|50%
|Uzbekistan
|UZS
|52,500
|250,000
|376%
“75% of all Mastercard transactions across Europe are now contactless,” Milan Gauder, Mastercard’s EVP product and innovation for Europe, explains.
“This increase in contactless limits will mean cardholders and shopkeepers will soon be able to make and receive more of their payments both quickly and securely, and without the need to enter a PIN or use cash.”
“We have all now seen how quickly people have embraced contactless payments as their preferred way to pay every day,” Gauder adds.
“Today’s announcement is designed to reflect the pace of changing behaviours of the people we all serve, giving them ease, speed and peace of mind in a fast-changing world.”