Mastercard: 29 countries have now agreed to raise their contactless payment limit

A total of 29 countries across Europe and central Asia have now agreed to increase their contactless payment transaction limit, Mastercard has revealed.

The countries are Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, UK and Uzbekistan.

Details of both the old and new transaction limits in each country are available in the table below:

Country Currency Current limit New limit Increase Albania LEK 2,000 4,500 125% Armenia AMD 12,100 20,000 65% Belarus BYN 20 100 400% Bulgaria BGN 50 100 100% Croatia HRK 100 350 250% Cyprus EUR 20 50 150% Estonia EUR 25 50 100% Georgia GEL 45 100 122% Germany EUR 25 50 100% Greece EUR 25 50 100% Hungary HUF 5,000 15,000 200% Ireland EUR 30 50 67% Kazakhstan KZT 5,000 20,000 300% Kosovo EUR 15 40 167% Kyrgyzstan KGS 1,525 2,500 64% Latvia EUR 25 50 100% Lithuania EUR 25 50 100% Luxembourg EUR 25 50 100% Malta EUR 25 50 100% N.Macedonia MKD 750 2,000 167% Netherlands EUR 25 50 100% Poland PLN 50 100 100% Portugal EUR 20 50 150% Spain EUR 20 50 150% Sweden SEK 200 400 100% Tajikistan TJS 140 200 43% Turkey TRY 120 250 108% UK GBP 30 45 50% Uzbekistan UZS 52,500 250,000 376%

“75% of all Mastercard transactions across Europe are now contactless,” Milan Gauder, Mastercard’s EVP product and innovation for Europe, explains.

“This increase in contactless limits will mean cardholders and shopkeepers will soon be able to make and receive more of their payments both quickly and securely, and without the need to enter a PIN or use cash.”

“We have all now seen how quickly people have embraced contactless payments as their preferred way to pay every day,” Gauder adds.

“Today’s announcement is designed to reflect the pace of changing behaviours of the people we all serve, giving them ease, speed and peace of mind in a fast-changing world.”