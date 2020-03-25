ST to host NFC reader webinar

PARTNER NEWS: ST is to host a webinar on designing robust, powerful and effective NFC readers for industrial, automotive, consumer and payment applications on 31 March.

“During this one-hour webinar, you will learn how the advanced features of the latest generation of NFC reader ICs will ease your NFC design,” ST says.

“We will highlight the challenges and performance requirements in industrial, automotive, consumer and payment applications, and explain how to use the new ST25R3916 NFC reader IC to address them.”

The goal is to provide “useful tips and technical information which will help product designers move forward with their development and understand the benefits of using the new ST25R3916 NFC reader IC,” ST adds.

“There will be a live Q&A session at the end of the webinar where ST’s experienced engineers will be available to answer your questions.”

The webinar is free to attend. Readers can register here.