FILA and Ninjas in Pyjamas add NFC to jersey for esports fans

DIGITAL GARMENT: The NFC jersey is designed to deliver ‘a more integrated gamification strategy’

Sportswear brand FILA has partnered with esports icons Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) for the launch of an athletic wear collection that includes an NFC-equipped jersey designed to deliver “a more integrated gamification strategy”.

The NIP x FILA Pro Kit includes pants and a zip hoodie as well as the NFC-equipped jersey, which has been restyled from NIP’s existing Shinobi Shozoku line.

“A garment with a digital layer has the potential to create value over time… personal value,” director of innovation at NIP Laura Rojas Uribe says.

“The chip not only holds the history of the jersey, from material sourcing to tournament attendance, but also helps to maximize the in-real-life esports experience across the NIP world,” she adds.

“It’s been super exciting to design our first collection for the esports players and its community,” global head of design at FILA Torsten Hochstetter says. “We’re inspired by the pros — how they think and play the game — but also the NIP brand itself.

“It’s truly iconic in the world of esports. So we considered their heritage and combined that with the FILA sportswear knowledge and technical functionality for pattern, material and details.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions