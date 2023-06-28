Steak ’n Shake to accept face biometrics for payments and rewards at 300 US outlets 

BIOMETRICS: Customers can now scan their face to sign in to their loyalty account and make payment

US burger and shakes chain Steak ’n Shake is to make use of face biometrics for both payments and rewards at self-ordering kiosks at 300 of its US outlets, beginning in Orlando, Florida.

Steak ’n Shake will be using technology from PopID to deliver the service, enabling customers to scan their face to automatically sign into their loyalty reward account and see their past orders as well as, optionally, then also use face biometrics to complete their payment.

“Our partnership with PopID is a key part of our effort to provide guests with a fast and seamless ordering experience,” Steak ’n Shake chief information officer Keith Correia says.

“When using PopID Check In, a guest does not need to use their phone or take out their wallet as part of the ordering process. They will automatically be checked in for loyalty rewards, and they can choose to make an automated payment with PopPay. A guest can even see their past orders and quickly reorder their favorite menu items.

“Ordering at Steak ’n Shake has never been easier or more convenient.”

