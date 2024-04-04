STMicroelectronics launches NFC tag chip with elliptic curve cryptography

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has introduced a new NFC tag chip that uses state-of-the-art blockchain-compatible elliptic curve cryptography to strengthen the level of security available to brands looking to use NFC to protect their products.

“Combining both on-chip and off-chip digital signature mechanisms, the new ST25TA-E NFC tag comprehensively protects against counterfeit and gray market activities and enhances opportunities for consumer engagement,” ST says.

“The ST25TA-E meets the high standards expected by luxury brands in particular and is ideal for protecting high-value products such as designer clothes and accessories, art, or other items that need a digital certificate.

“Tapping with an NFC-enabled smartphone can track the attached product’s entire journey through the supply chain to verify the provenance of individual products and assist security auditing.”

