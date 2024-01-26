Eventbrite brings tap to pay to the events industry

Event ticketing platform Eventbrite is taking the first steps towards allowing organisers to accept contactless payments at the door on standard NFC devices via the company’s Organizer app, “letting attendees breeze through ticket and event purchases with a simple tap on their phone.”

The company’s Tap to Pay feature will eventually be offered to all Eventbrite users at no cost and “allows event organizers to effortlessly accept cashless payments, both at the door and beyond, without any additional costs.”

Tap to Pay accepts payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover cards, along with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets, with payments processed by Eventbrite Payment Processing.

For event organisers, “enabling contactless payments directly on their mobile devices not only eliminates the need for dedicated payments hardware, but also opens the door to substantial revenue growth,” adds Eventbrite.

However, the company does note that Tap to Pay is not yet widely available, and currently only works on certain Android devices and only for organisers in the US.

Eventbrite was used by five million events in 180 countries to issue 284m tickets during 2022.

