NFC Forum spells out DPP ambitions in ebook

DOWNLOAD: The digital product passport ebook is available on the NFC Forum’s website

The NFC Forum has produced a 22-page ebook on the role NFC can play in digital product passports (DPPs).

The digital product passport initiative is “expected to be the future information system of the circular economy, enabling data sharing around re-using, remanufacturing and recycling materials,” says the Forum. “Using NFC for DPP is optimising a component already in billions of devices, which is key to achieving sustainability.”

NFC: Shaping the Future of the Digital Product Passport is a free download and covers topics including the role of NFC technology in a sustainable economy, how we may access cloud-based DPP data, what attaching data to a product means, the value the NFC Forum can bring to the DPP initiative, and a discussion of the NFC Forum’s DPP standard.

Earlier this month the NFC Forum revealed that it is in the process of developing a digital product passport standard that would allow electronic goods manufacturers to use NFC tags and chips to provide merchants and consumers with “reliable and robust access to information on how a product can be reused, remanufactured, or recycled throughout its lifecycle”.

