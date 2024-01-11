NFC Forum to develop Digital Product Passport standard

The NFC Forum has announced that it is in the process of developing a Digital Product Passport (DPP) standard that would allow electronic goods manufacturers to use NFC tags and chips to provide merchants and consumers with “reliable and robust access to information on how a product can be reused, remanufactured, or recycled throughout its lifecycle”.

The proposed NFC DPP standard will allow manufacturers to use NFC tags and chips to create a link between their products and in-depth DPP data stored online and is designed to “support emerging regulatory requirements, beginning with the European Commission’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Product Regulations (ESPR).”

“Additionally, it is expected these features will also give regulators higher confidence in these systems,” the NFC Forum says.

The initial focus will be on the electronics, battery and textile sectors.

“Already one of the most energy efficient and low e-waste wireless technologies to connect products, the NFC Forum community is proud to announce its next tangible steps towards researching, learning and advancing our sustainable thinking and approach to do even more,” says Mike McCamon, executive director of the NFC Forum.

“This announcement formalizes our deep commitment to innovate and improve the sustainability of everyday products through using NFC technology, which is mass deployed and widely used, to maximize value to consumers and product designers.”

“Having standards which align product development and sustainability are essential to a thriving NFC ecosystem and seamless user experiences across all industries and devices,” McCamon adds.

“Businesses already use NFC technology for a range of use cases and NFC Forum is looking to encourage organizations to maximize the technology’s potential. In the context of the DPP, we encourage businesses already using NFC chips to include DPP data to support the circular economy.

“To be clear,” he emphasizes, “we are not advocating for more chips to be used in non-technical materials.”

• See the NFC Forum’s Mike McCamon talk about what’s coming next in NFC technology in this Contactless World Congress presentation in the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions