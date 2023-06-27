More than a million US students now have NFC student IDs

More than one million US students have now added their student ID card to their NFC mobile phone, double the half a million who had adopted mobile campus IDs a year ago, mobile credential provider Transact Campus reports.

“In the past two years, Transact has doubled the number of schools using Mobile Credential, signing a wide range of colleges and universities worldwide,” Transact CEO Nancy Langer says.

“These numbers and this milestone not only speak to the quality of the product, but also showcases the strong demand for mobile IDs in higher education.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions