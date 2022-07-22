More than half a million US students add NFC digital campus card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay

MOBILE CREDENTIAL: The digital campus card lets students access college facilities and make payments

More than 500,000 students at 100 higher education facilities across the USA have now added an NFC-enabled digital campus card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their NFC smartphone or smartwatch, according to campus card provider Transact.

The Transact Mobile Credential enables students to verify their identity, access college buildings and accommodation and make contactless payments for on-campus services such as printing as well as at book stores, concession stands and vending machines with a tap of their NFC device.

To date, the credential has been used to complete more than 100m contactless mobile wallet transactions.

Transact launched the NFC-enabled Mobile Credential for iPhone and Apple Watch users in 2018 and rolled out support for Android devices in January 2020.

