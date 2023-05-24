Kuwait International Bank launches contactless biometric payment cards

BIOMETRICS: Visa Infinite cardholders can now activate and use their fingerprint to make payments

Customers of Kuwait International Bank (KIB) can now apply for a biometric payment card that allows them to authenticate contactless payments at the point of sale with their fingerprints.

KIB is making the biometric card available to holders of its premium Visa Infinite card “to provide convenience and ease of access with a high level of security against fraud”, the bank says.

“The biometric card feature has the potential to provide our customers with a new method that adds value to their lifestyle as they can request the Visa Infinite card and activate the fingerprint to make POS transactions with great ease.”

KIB is the first bank to commercially roll out biometric payment cards using Norway-based technology provider Zwipe’s biometric payment card platform, which banks in Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, India, Mexico and Egypt have been piloting since October 2021.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions