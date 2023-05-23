NFCW introduces Contactless World Congress Studio Days

NFCW readers can now quickly and easily share their knowledge with the world by joining us at a virtual Contactless World Congress Studio Day to record a conference presentation that we’ll then upload to the NFCW Knowledge Centre for any of our 13,000+ members to access.

There’s no cost to join us as a speaker if you work for a consumer-facing organisation — such as a bank, transportation operator or ID issuer — or if you’re an independent consultant, analyst or academic, or you’ll be joining us as a representative of a standards body. And, for a limited time, suppliers can book in to join us for a special introductory rate of just £895 (US$1,115/€1,030).

“When you join us for a virtual Studio Day, you’ll be able to deliver your presentation in a professional recording environment with an experienced webinar producer on hand to assist you with audio and video checks, show you how the platform works and ensure you appear in the best possible light,” NFCW editor Sarah Clark explains.

“And, of course, you’ll be able to join us from anywhere in the world, at a time to suit you.

“Once we’ve recorded your presentation, we’ll write a news article to let our readers know that it is available for them to watch. We’ll then publish the article on NFCW, include it in our email newsletters and also share it across our social media channels, so that both new and existing members can access it from anywhere in the world — no travel required.”

Applications to share a thought leadership presentation, market report, case study or technical presentation are welcome.

We’re particularly interested in hearing from speakers who can share insight into any of the following topics:

Contactless technologies: Contactless cards, NFC, QR, biometrics, UWB, RFID, mobile wallets, contactless devices, wearables and testing services.

Contactless payments: Physical and digital cards and services, POS terminals, merchant solutions, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and emerging payments technologies.

Contactless credentials: Physical and digital cards and solutions for government ID, KYC, employee ID, access control, venues and product authentication.

Travel and transportation: Transit ticketing, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), international travel, hotels and vehicles.

Market outlook: The current status and the market outlook in your country or region of the world.

You can find out more about Contactless World Congress here and apply to speak here. You can also view an example of a studio day presentation here.

