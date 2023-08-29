Transdev reports on hands-free transport ticketing pilot

A new Contactless World Congress presentation that provides insight into a hands-free transport ticketing pilot that is taking place in the Dutch city of Eindhoven is now available to view in the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

In the presentation, Boy Hendriks, innovation and business development manager for transportation operator Transdev Netherlands, explains how the service works, sets out the lessons learned to date and shares his vision for its future development.

Passengers taking part in the pilot download a mobile app that works in conjunction with GPS and Bluetooth hardware placed on participating buses to automatically check them in when they get onto a bus — and then also automatically check them out when they get off — all in a totally hands-free manner.

The service is currently live on 43 buses and has the potential to ultimately evolve into an integrated mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solution that lets consumers ‘just walk in and out’ of not only a wide variety of public and private transportation services but also theatres, theme parks and more, Hendriks says.

