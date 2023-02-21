Join us today for a webinar about taking contactless payments with standard NFC mobile phones 

If you’d like to know more about taking contactless payments with stock Android and Apple mobile phones join us for our ‘SoftPOS case study’ webinar at 3pm GMT today.

SPEAKER: Trust Payments’ Russel Fernandes

In this latest event in NFCW’s Contactless World Congress series Russel Fernandes, head of product for card present payments at omnichannel payments leader Trust Payments, will set out the company’s journey developing a software-only payments acceptance solution for large and small merchants across Europe.

This webinar will provide a unique opportunity for merchants, acquirers, payment service providers and contactless technology specialists to learn first-hand from a significant early adopter of softPOS technology.

The webinar will be held online and those that attend the live event will be able to put questions to our speakers. It’s free to attend and you can register in advance and join the live event at 15:00 GMT here.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions