Apple releases digital car key test app

A Car Keys Tests app that lets vehicle manufacturers test integration with Apple’s Car Key feature has been added by the iPhone maker to the App Store this week, 9to5 Mac has spotted.

“The app is being distributed under Apple’s developer account but is currently unlisted. This means you can only access it via a direct link, not via App Store search or Apple’s account page,” the publication says.

MFi licensees can “use the Car Keys Tests app to test and validate connection, performance, and other key requirements for the certification process of the vehicles you develop that incorporate Apple digital car keys technology,” Apple says.

