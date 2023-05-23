Beijing Subway lets passengers use their palm as a ticket

Passengers travelling on the Beijing Daxing Airport Express subway service in the Chinese capital can now pass through ticketing gates by scanning their palm.

Users activate the service by registering their palm at a ticketing machine and following instructions on a mobile payment app prior to starting their journey.

“When taking the subway, passengers need to find the palm-scanning gate with a recognition area, scan the palm and pass through the gate. After exiting the station, the passenger will receive a deduction reminder push from the mobile payment app,” according to a China News Service report that includes a video showing how the system works.

