Apple digital driving licences and IDs go live in Georgia

Users in Georgia can now store their digital driving licence and state ID on their Apple device

Apple users in the US state of Georgia can now create and store digital versions of their driving licence or state ID documents in Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and use them to verify their identity by tapping their device at selected Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

Georgia is the fourth US state to add support for Apple digital IDs following rollouts in Arizona, Maryland and Colorado. The TSA has confirmed that, at launch, users will be able to verify their identity with their Apple device at a designated security checkpoint in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“We’re excited to be able to enable IDs in Apple Wallet for Georgia residents at select security checkpoints,” the TSA’s Robert Spinden says.

“This new rollout allows passengers to safely and securely enter the security checkpoint area and offers a convenient travel experience for passengers — especially as their iPhones and Apple Watches can now act as both their IDs and boarding pass.”

Apple digital IDs launched in Arizona in March 2022 and in Colorado in November the same year, while Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and the territory of Puerto Rico have also confirmed plans to roll out the service.

