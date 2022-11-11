Colorado begins issuing mobile driving licences and state IDs

DIGITAL IDENTITY: Residents can now create and store mobile driving licences and state IDs in Wallet

Colorado has become the third US state to add support for Apple digital IDs, enabling residents with an iPhone or Apple Watch to create and store digital versions of their driving licence or state ID documents in Wallet and use them to verify their identity by tapping their device at selected Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

Apple has added Colorado to Arizona and Maryland on its list of US states supporting the feature and Colorado’s Department of Revenue has confirmed that, at launch, users will be able to verify their identity with their Apple device at TSA checkpoints in Denver International Airport.

A short video shows how users present their digital ID at a TSA checkpoint on their iPhone.

Apple digital IDs launched in Arizona in March, while Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and the territory of Puerto Rico have also confirmed plans to roll out the service.

In September Apple also began enabling iPhone users in the US to present government-issued digital IDs in third-party apps.

