Apple rolls out support for digital key sharing

Apple iPhone users can now share NFC digital car, house, workplace and hotel room keys held in Wallet with colleagues, friends and family via messaging apps including Messages and WhatsApp.

Apple has added the feature to its iOS 16.1 update, enabling users to share and control revocable digital keys for selected Hyundai, Kia and BYD vehicles and other compatible car brands as well as workplaces and other properties that support the service, such as Hyatt Hotels in the USA.

Apple unveiled support for digital keys for “everyday places” in June 2021 and announced that it would be rolling out the digital key sharing feature in an iOS 16 update in September.

