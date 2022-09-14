Apple to add digital key sharing to iOS

BE MY GUEST: iPhone users can share and control revokable contactless digital keys

Apple is to add a feature to iOS 16 that will enable iPhone users to securely share NFC digital car, house, workplace and hotel room keys held in Wallet with colleagues, friends and family via messaging apps such as Messages, Mail and WhatsApp.

Users will be able to decide where and when shared keys can be used and will be able to “revoke them anytime”, Apple says.

The feature will roll out for “participating car brand and properties” in an update “later this year”.

Apple unveiled support for digital keys for “everyday places” in June 2021, launched digital room keys for Apple users at selected Hyatt Hotels in the US in December 2021 and has now added support for digital car keys for selected Hyundai, Kia and BYD vehicles.

