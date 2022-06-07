Apple to add NFC car key support for BYD and additional Hyundai vehicles

Apple is to add support for NFC digital car keys for compatible vehicles manufactured by BYD as well as for additional Hyundai models, enabling purchasers to lock, unlock and start their car from their iPhone or Apple Watch, according to media reports.

Apple has yet to confirm which BYD and Hyundai models will support its digital car key but the company has announced that digital keys in Wallet are to “get expanded support” with the release of iOS 16 later this year.

“Over the last several days, Apple has added entries for both Hyundai and BYD to its Apple Pay configuration file. A similar change last September revealed the pending addition of Genesis support,” MacRumors says.

Apple added NFC car key support for Hyundai’s Genesis GV60 and G90 and for Kia’s Niro cars in March.

