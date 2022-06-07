Queensland extends pilot of regional open loop contactless ticketing system

OPEN LOOP: Train users in Brisbane can now pay for travel with a contactless card, mobile or smartwatch

Passengers travelling on the Ferny Grove suburban rail line in Brisbane in Queensland can now pay their fares with a tap of their contactless credit or debit card, mobile phone or smartwatch using the open loop transportation ticketing system that the Australian state is planning to roll out across 18 regional centres this year.

The implementation is the second major trial for transport authority Translink’s Smart Ticketing system since it launched an initial trial on the G:Link light rail network on Queensland’s Gold Coast in December 2020.

“A trial of Smart Ticketing on the Ferny Grove rail line in Brisbane will lead to full deployment across the entire passenger rail system, with buses and ferries to follow,” Translink head Sally Stannard says.

