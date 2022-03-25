Apple adds NFC car key support for Hyundai and Kia vehicles

HANDS-FREE: The NFC car key stored on a driver’s iPhone lets them lock, unlock and start the vehicle

Apple users purchasing the 2022 models of Hyundai’s Genesis GV60 and G90 and Kia’s Niro cars will be able to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using an NFC digital car key stored on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple has added the three models to the list of vehicles that support its digital car key alongside the 2021 and 2022 models of the BMW cars that also offer the feature.

Apple unveiled its NFC car keys in June 2020 and BMW added ultra wideband (UWB) functionality to its Digital Key for Apple devices in January 2021.

Hyundai announced it is to add support for Apple NFC car keys to selected vehicles in its Hyundai and Genesis ranges in January

