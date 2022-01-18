Hyundai to add support for Apple NFC car keys

MOBILE KEY: Hyundai plans to add support for Apple’s NFC-enabled CarKey to selected vehicles

Hyundai is to let Apple iPhone users lock, unlock and start their vehicles remotely using a digital key stored in their Wallet app.

Hyundai began rolling out a digital car key compatible with Android smartphones in 2019 and originally announced it would be launching a digital car key compatible with Apple devices in January 2021.

The South Korea-based vehicle manufacturer is now planning to add support for Apple’s NFC-enabled CarKey feature for selected models in its Hyundai and Genesis ranges “by the summer”, according to a Bloomberg blog post.

Apple unveiled CarKey in June 2020, but to date it has only been available for use with selected BMW vehicles.

BMW added ultra wideband functionality to its Digital Key for Apple users in January 2021.

