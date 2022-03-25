Holland America Line lets cruise passengers check in with their face

BIOMETRICS: It takes under 10 seconds for passengers to check in with the mBark face recognition system

Passengers on Holland America Line cruise ships will soon be able to check in before embarkation with their face using contactless biometric face verification technology and confirm their health status with a digital version of their Covid-19 vaccination certificate or test results stored on their mobile device.

To use the service, passengers first upload their photograph and other pre-travel information to the cruise line’s website and their health documentation to the VeriFLY app, enabling them to check in by scanning their face and showing their VeriFLY QR code to check-in staff.

“mBark is a mobile system that enables guests to check in for their cruise in less than 10 seconds, while the VeriFLY digital wallet for Covid-19 credentials offers a proven solution for proof of vaccination and test results,” Holland America Line says.

“Guests who load their photo and all necessary pre-travel information to Holland America Line’s website prior to embarkation will be able to use the touchless system. Following a quick face scan, guests can move through the check-in process in about 10 seconds, significantly reducing embarkation time.”

Holland America Line is rolling out mBark at all its home ports in the US, Canada and Europe and is making VeriFLY available to passengers on ships across its fleet “as they return to service”.

