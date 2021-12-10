Apple digital room keys go live at Hyatt hotels

NFC-ENABLED: Guests add their digital key to Wallet via the World of Hyatt app for access to hotel facilities

Apple users staying at six Hyatt hotels in the US can now use a digital key stored in Wallet to unlock their room and gain access to lifts, gyms, pools and other secured areas with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch and without needing to open an app or handle a plastic key card.

Hyatt is the first hotel chain to add support for Apple’s digital hotel room keys, enabling guests to add their key to Wallet via the World of Hyatt app after they have completed a reservation.

“Once added, the room key in Apple Wallet will be updated to let them know when it’s time for check-in,” Hyatt says.

“Once a guest is checked in and the room is ready, the room key in Apple Wallet will be activated, will note the guest’s room number and can be used immediately.”

“Room keys in Apple Wallet give World of Hyatt guests easy and secure access to their room and common areas around the hotel, such as the gym, spa, pool and more, with a simple tap of their iPhone running iOS 15 or Apple Watch running watchOS 8,” Hyatt adds.

“Once a room key is added to Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch, guests can hold their device near the door’s NFC-enabled lock to access key card-protected areas.”

Guests can also use the digital key in Express mode without needing to unlock their device.

On checkout, the room key is remotely deactivated and archived in Apple Wallet.

Hyatt is initially rolling out the service at its Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort and Spa, Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley and Hyatt Regency Long Beach hotels.

Apple announced that it was adding support for hotel room keys in iOS 15 and watchOS 8 in June.

