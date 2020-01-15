Real-time video shows Cilab’s high-speed NFC tester in action

PARTNER NEWS: A new video from Cilab shows how the company’s high-speed test equipment can be used to reduce the costs and complexity of NFC testing, by completing a full EMVCo PCD Level 1 approval test in just 42 minutes — a process that typically takes most of a full working day.

EMV is used to certify that a payment terminal complies with EMV Contactless Level 1 requirements and includes both analogue and digital elements.

The real-time video shows Cilab’s ci230 high speed tester being used to perform both elements of the approval test. For the analogue element, a window showing a robot arm manipulating a Test PICC (proximity integrated circuit card) is superimposed on the test results, so the exact nature of each test can be seen.

A Test PICC change can be observed at 09:05 and again at 18:47 as the testing proceeds through the three PICCs used in EMV 3.0 certification. Analogue testing concludes at 28:30 and PCD Level 1 digital testing then commences.

A timer superimposed on the left-hand-side of the screen shows how fast the process moves as each test is listed, with the suite of digital tests concluding after just 12 minutes, at 41:01 in the video:

“We made the video so that NFC engineers could see for themselves just how quickly our ci230 high-speed testing suite can run pre-certification tests like this,” Cilab’s CEO Alfred Binder told NFC World.

“Coupled with the absolute measurements that we produce to assist with speedy debugging, ci230 can make all the difference when it comes to getting new products to market.”

• Cilab’s high-speed tester has received a 10 out of 10 rating from NXP senior principal engineer Renke Bienert and from Invenco chief engineer Chris Henry. The company offers a one-month trial of its ci230 to qualified NFCW readers. Contact [email protected] for more information. You can also download detailed information on the ci230 from the NFCW Knowledge Centre.