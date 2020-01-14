Indonesia begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

Indonesia imposes standard QR code, fixed fees for e-wallets — Tech in Asia — “Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), officially imposed the QR code standardization called QRIS (Indonesian Standard QR Code) on January 1. This means that all mobile payment providers must replace their QR code with QRIS for easier transactions.”