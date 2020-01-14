Indonesia imposes standard QR code, fixed fees for e-wallets — Tech in Asia — “Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), officially imposed the QR code standardization called QRIS (Indonesian Standard QR Code) on January 1. This means that all mobile payment providers must replace their QR code with QRIS for easier transactions.”
- Malaysian government offers cash incentives to mobile payments users
- Indonesia begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout
- Visa to acquire Plaid in $5.3bn move into open banking and integrated payments
- Visa to let merchants accept contactless payments on Android NFC phones
- Samsung Pay adds ‘do not sell my data’ option for US users