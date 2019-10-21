Invenco picks Cilab to speed up EMV development and testing

PARTNER NEWS: Cilab’s ci230 high-speed testing suite has made it possible for self-service payments leader Invenco to significantly improve the time it takes to develop, test and bring to market EMV-compliant NFC payment terminals for its customers, chief engineer Chris Henry has told NFC World.

Invenco lets customers accept contact and contactless payments at outdoor locations by simply retrofitting their existing equipment with an EMV- and PCI-compliant Invenco Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT).

The New Zealand-based company has a strong presence in the US and New Zealand and a growing customer base in Malaysia, Dubai, the UK and Canada.

Pay at pump is a key market for Invenco and the upcoming US EMV liability shift means that the engineering team has several tight deadlines to meet.

“EMV 3.0 brings significant additional requirements that are complex to deliver within the constraints of our existing architecture,” Henry explained.

“Using our existing test suite, it was taking pretty much a whole day to run a complete test cycle and that was putting pressure on the team.

“Each time you ran a test, you’d find a couple of failure points. You’d then change something, spend another day testing, find another failure point and then have to start the whole cycle all over again.

“I am absolutely amazed by the speed of this thing. It’s a huge time saver.”

“With our Cilab kit, we can do a full debug run in an hour, get more detailed results than our old test bench could produce — and get to work on a solution straight away.

“I am absolutely amazed by the speed of this thing,” Henry added. “It’s a huge time saver.

“With Cilab, we were able to very quickly submit our product for EMV Contactless certification and it passed first time.

“We’re now going for full EMV 3.0 certification with Cilab and we’ve stopped using our old test bench altogether. It’s sat in a corner for a month.

“I’d give it a 10 out of 10 for performance, and it’s quick and easy to use, small, lightweight and budget friendly. It’s our go-to tool on any contactless debug testing now.”

“I also really love that it is semi-portable,” Henry added. “I can just put the Cilab kit in a box, take it with me and test wherever I need.

“The Cilab team has been really responsive, too. By the time my existing testing supplier had got back to me with a quote, Cilab had shipped a test unit all the way to New Zealand for me on a 30-day loan and we were up and running and using it. Set up took just a couple of hours and off we went.”

