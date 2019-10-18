Report: EU antitrust investigators are examining Apple Pay

Apple Pay “has caught the eye of EU antitrust investigators, who have asked payment companies for feedback on the service,” regulatory risk specialist MLex reports.

“The EU’s antitrust agency is understood to have sought input from companies using Apple Pay, including online payment providers, banks and app businesses,” the report adds.

“One set of questions sent to companies in September focused on how Apple directs users entering an in-app purchase on their iPhone toward Apple Pay, over other payment methods.”

EU regulators are monitoring “possible anti-competitive market practices and abusive conduct,” a spokesperson told MLex.

“In this context, the commission is actively monitoring the development of mobile payment solutions, the behaviour by operators active in the payments sector, including mobile payments,” they explained.