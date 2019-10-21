UK government includes iPhone NFC passport reading in iOS Brexit app

The UK government has introduced an iOS version of its EU Exit: ID Document Check app, enabling EU citizens to use the NFC passport reading capabilities Apple has introduced in iOS 13 to register for settled status in the UK.

The Home Office app enables EU citizens to apply for settled status without having to visit a registration centre in person or send their passport in a postal application. Instead, they can apply remotely by using the NFC functionality in their smartphone to read the security chip in their passport.

The service was introduced for Android device owners in 2018 but has only become available for iPhone users with the release of iOS 13.