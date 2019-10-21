Moscow Metro adds support for China UnionPay open loop cards

Travellers in Russia’s capital can now use China UnionPay’s Quickpass contactless cards or an NFC payment app connected to a Quickpass card to pay their fares at 150 Moscow Metro stations, China’s Xinhua news agency reports.

“This is the first time that contactless payment using China UnionPay cards has been applied to foreign subways,” the report adds.

“The service provided by UnionPay International, Russia’s VTB bank and the Moscow Metro will be expanded to all subway stations at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.”