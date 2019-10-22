Queensland tests express ticketing gates for open loop contactless ticketing project

The Australian state of Queensland has begun the first of a series of pilots ahead of the rollout of its A$371m (US$249m) Smart Ticketing system, due to go live in 2022.

A one-month pilot of new express ticketing gates is taking place at Brisbane’s Central Station with the aim of providing “valuable insights into how customers use the gates and how they can be more effective in the future”.

“Four express gate exits are being trialled at the Edward Street gates and use a variety of visual and technological changes designed to improve customers’ exit times during the month-long trial,” Queensland’s Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey has announced.

“These trials and tests are part of building a world-class ticketing system for Queensland,” he said.

“It’s a crucial step in creating [a] system that means all Queenslanders will be able to use their smartphone, smartwatch, credit card or debit [card] to easily catch public transport.

“The trial will assist in understanding key customer behaviours at the gates and assist us in determining how we can improve all aspects of customer behaviour at gates.

“It will also be about listening to customers who have wanted faster gates, especially during peak times.”

Once fully rolled out, the Smart Ticketing system will enable passengers to use their contactless bank card to pay for travel on trains, buses and ferries across 18 regional urban centres in Queensland, including Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and the Gold Coast.

“Smart Ticketing will introduce more than 13,500 new devices that will accept credit or debit cards, smartphones and wearables (such as smart watches) in addition to Go Cards and paper tickets,” Queensland public transportation agency Translink says.