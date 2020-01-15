Overwhelming response on first day of RM30 e-Tunai initiative — The Star — “The claims for the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative kicked off today with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost and GrabPay selected to be the service providers for the project… Malaysians aged 18 and above and who earn less than RM100,000 (US$24,533) annually will be eligible to receive RM30 (US$7.36) each through any of the participating e-wallets.”
- Malaysian government offers cash incentives to mobile payments users
- Indonesia begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout
- Visa to acquire Plaid in $5.3bn move into open banking and integrated payments
- Visa to let merchants accept contactless payments on Android NFC phones
- Samsung Pay adds ‘do not sell my data’ option for US users