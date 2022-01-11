Brazilian football club Atlético Mineiro lets fans authenticate special edition jerseys with NFC

SMART JERSEY: Fans scan the NFC tag in the top to access digital content and receive discount coupons

Fans of the Brazilian football club Atlético Mineiro who purchase one of its collectible ‘Manto da Massa 113’ football jerseys can authenticate their purchase and unlock digital content by scanning an NFC tag embedded in the top with their smartphone.

To date, the club has shipped some 120,000 special edition jerseys, enabling fans to register their ownership, access content such as match highlights, and receive discount coupons for official club products and those of its business partners.

“With the NFC tag we wanted not only to allow fans to verify the authenticity of the jerseys and register their jerseys on their names, but also make the jersey a new communication channel with fans,” the club’s head of innovation Felipe Ribbe de Vasconcellos told football business website FBIN.

“So we also created a special area within the app where fans have to scan the tag in order to access and will have exclusive content and discount coupons on our official products and with partners.

“More than a smart jersey, we like to call it a living jersey, because the NFC technology allows us to be always adding new features, content and coupons in the special area, so the jersey that fans started to receive in November will be a different jersey that they will have in April 2022, for example.”

