Apple reports on mobile payments and ticketing adoption

Apple Pay is now available in 60 countries and regions worldwide, with support from nearly 9,000 partner banks, following the service’s expansion to nine new markets — including Colombia, Israel and Mexico — during 2021, Apple reports.

Apple users can also now make contactless fare payments with their iPhone or Apple Watch on transit networks in more than 200 cities after recent rollouts of Apple support for mobile transit ticketing in Nanchang and Foshan in China, Kazan in Russia, Malmo in Sweden and San Francisco in the US.

It also reports that users in the US and Canada used a total of 30m NFC tickets in Wallet for events including concerts, sporting events and theatre shows during 2021, with users also now able to add verifiable Covid-19 vaccination cards, student IDs, Hyatt hotel room keys and Walt Disney World passes to their Wallet app.

“[Wallet] users can look forward to support for home keys and corporate badges, as well as state IDs and driver’s licenses, this year,” Apple adds.

It also began letting Apple Card users in the US add up to five family members to their account and allowing two people to co-own an Apple Card in order to jointly track their purchases, manage spending and build their credit ratings during 2021.

