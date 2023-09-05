Google Wallet goes live in Colombia

GOOGLE WALLET: The service supports Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards issued by Bancolombia

Google Wallet has launched in Colombia, enabling users to store and use their credit and debit cards, boarding passes, tickets and other digital credentials on their Android NFC smartphone, Wear OS smartwatch or Fitbit device.

Google has added Colombia to the list of 70 countries where Google Wallet can be used to make contactless in-store payments.

It says that, at launch, the service supports Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards issued by Bancolombia and Banco Davivienda, Visa debit cards issued by Nequi, Mastercard credit cards issued by Nubank as well as American Express cards issued by Bancolombia.

Google Wallet began rolling out in 39 countries in July 2022, was extended to a further six in August 2022 and went live in Malaysia in November that same year.

The service also launched in Costa Rica in March this year, in Japan in April and rolled out in five further countries — Argentina, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro — in June.

Apple Pay went live in Colombia in November 2021.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

