Google Wallet goes live in five new countries

Google Wallet is now available in Argentina, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro, bringing the total number of countries where the digital wallet is available to 66.

The launch of Google Wallet in five new countries follows general manager Jenny Cheng’s announcement last week of a significant expansion of the service’s support for contactless credentials including mobile driving licences, state IDs, employee ID badges, health insurance cards and transit passes.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

