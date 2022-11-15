Google Wallet rolls out in Malaysia

MOBILE PAYMENT: Google Wallet supports Mastercard credit cards issued by CIMB Bank

Google Wallet has gone live in Malaysia, enabling users to store and use their credit and debit cards, boarding passes, tickets and other digital credentials on their Android NFC smartphone or Wear OS smartwatch.

Google has added Malaysia to its list of countries where Google Wallet can be used to make contactless in-store payments and says that, at launch, the service supports Mastercard credit cards issued by CIMB Bank and Hong Leong Bank, Visa credit and debit cards issued by Hong Leong Bank and Public Bank and Mastercard debit cards issued by Hong Leong Islamic Bank with support for cards issued by HSBC and HSBC Amanah to follow.

“The Google Wallet app also has the option for users to add AirAsia boarding passes that have been purchased via the airline’s app by simply tapping on the ‘Add to Google Wallet’ button,” according to a report by local news outlet The Star.

“Support for Malaysia Airlines boarding passes will also be added in the coming months.”

Google Wallet began rolling out in 39 countries in July and was extended to a further six countries in August.

