Samsung Wallet goes live in Qatar and South Africa

Samsung Wallet has gone live in Qatar and South Africa, enabling users to store and use their digital payment, loyalty, membership and identity cards, digital keys, boarding passes and other credentials on their compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung has launched the multipurpose digital wallet app in the two countries with support for credit, debit and prepaid cards issued by banks including Commercial Bank of Qatar, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank and QNB in Qatar and by Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank in South Africa.

Samsung Wallet also went live in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland last month with support for cards issued by SEB in Denmark and by Swedbank, SEB, Nordea, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Eurocard, ICA Banken, SAS, Ecster, Skandia, Länsförsäkringar, Volvofinans, First Card, SVEA, Klarna, Re:member, Edenred, Circle K, Coop and Marginalen Bank in Sweden.

Support for cards issued by SEB in Denmark and Norway is “coming soon”, according to a Samsung support page.

Samsung originally launched the digital wallet for Galaxy users in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in June followed by China and South Korea.

It announced in October that it was planning to roll out the service to an additional 13 countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden and Switzerland.

