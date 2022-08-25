Google Wallet expands to six more countries

GOOGLE WALLET: NFC payments, loyalty cards, tickets, boarding passes and more for Android phones

Google Wallet has gone live in Azerbaijan, Iceland, Moldova, Qatar, Serbia and South Africa, enabling users to store and use their credit and debit cards, tickets, passes and other digital credentials on their Android NFC devices.

Google has added the six territories to its list of countries where Google Wallet can be used to make in-store payments, but has not yet added them to the list of countries where the service is available for Wear OS smartwatches, although a Google blog post says it has gone live for smartwatch users in Qatar.

At launch Google Wallet has rolled out with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by ABB, Bank Respublika, Kapital Bank, Pasha Bank, Rabitabank and Unibank in Azerbaijan, Islandsbanki in Iceland, Moldindconbank, Moldova Agroindbank and Victoriabank in Moldova, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar and Qatar National Bank in Qatar, Banca Intesa, Halkbank, OTP Bank, Postal Savings Bank and ProCredit Bank in Serbia and Absa Bank, Discovery Bank, FirstRand Bank, Investec Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank in South Africa.

Google announced the new Wallet in May and began rolling it out in 39 countries in July.

